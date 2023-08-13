Four big picture takeaways from Las Vegas Raiders vs 49ers
The Las Vegas Raiders dominated the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, and here are four big picture takeaways from the Week 1 victory.
By Brad Weiss
On Sunday, the Las Vegas Raiders took on the San Francisco 49ers in the first game of the 2023 preseason slate. Led by quarterback Aidan O'Connell, the Silver and Black dominated from the outset, and in the end, kind of shocked the NFL landscape with how deep and talented they look.
Here, we look at four big-picture takeaways from the Raiders victory.
Raiders defensive line looks deep and punishing
It was clear early on that the Las Vegas Raiders were going to dominate in the trenches on the defensive side of the ball. Guys were flying all over the place, making life very difficult for Trey Lance, a former No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
The Raiders defensive front racked up three sacks early on, and the unit as a whole would finish the game with five. Linebacker Amari Burney picked up the Raiders fifth sack of the, but all told, Isaac Rochell, Adam Butler, Jordan Willis, and John Jenkins all found their way to the quarterback.
This kind of pressure should take a lot of the heat off of edge rushers Maxx Crosby, Chandler Jones, and rookie Tyree Wilson when the games matter in September.