Four big picture takeaways from Las Vegas Raiders vs 49ers
The Las Vegas Raiders dominated the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, and here are four big picture takeaways from the Week 1 victory.
By Brad Weiss
Zamir White looks like he can shoulder the load for the Raiders if needed
Second-year running back Zamir White got the start for the Raiders on Sunday, and it was clear early on that the team planned to see what kind of workload he could take. White carried the ball seven times on the first drive alone, capping the ten-play journey with a one-yard touchdown run.
White ran hard between the tackles, and showed a nice burst on the outside, taking a lot of pressure off of rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell on that first drive. All told, White carried the ball 13 times for 43 yards and a touchdown, rushing behind an offensive line that did not include starters like Kolton Miller and Andre James.
Based on his size and speed, White should be able to carry the load for the Raiders in the regular season if Josh Jacobs does not return. Of course, the best-case scenario would be Jacobs returning to the Raiders, and White giving him some much-needed breaks at the running back position.