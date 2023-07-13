3 free agents the Las Vegas Raiders will regret letting go in 2023
The Las Vegas Raiders once again revamped their roster this offseason, and they could miss these three players this upcoming season.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders go into the 2023 NFL season with a new-look team, as second-year general manager Dave Ziegler continues to reshape this roster. This past offseason, the biggest change came at quarterback, with Derek Carr being released, but looking around the roster, there are a ton of new faces.
That means there are a bunch of players from last year's team who are not with the Raiders in 2023, and here, we look at three of them the team may regret letting go.
3 free agents the Las Vegas Raiders will regret letting go in 2023
- 3. Rock Ya-Sin
This offseason, Ziegler and his staff have revamped the secondary, adding both cornerbacks and safeties via free agency. At the cornerback position, veterans Duke Shelley and David Long Jr. are expected to come in and fight for starting jobs, while Jakorian Bennett, a fourth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, has already started to turn some heads.
However, one cornerback from last year's team that they may regret letting go is Rock Ya-Sin, who the team traded Yannick Ngakoue to the Indianapolis Colts for last offseason. Ya-Sin had seven passes defensed last season in only 11 games, and had he not gotten injured, a longer look may have landed him a new deal in Las Vegas.
Instead, he signed a one-year deal with Baltimore.