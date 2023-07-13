3 free agents the Las Vegas Raiders will regret letting go in 2023
The Las Vegas Raiders once again revamped their roster this offseason, and they could miss these three players this upcoming season.
By Brad Weiss
- 2. Jarrett Stidham
The quarterback position is the one with the biggest change for the Raiders this season, as the team moved on from nine-year starter, Derek Carr. While the Raiders could certainly miss Carr this season, especially if Jimmy Garoppolo gets injured, I believe this current regime was done with him, no matter the production.
This is an article about the team regretting letting players go, so even if Carr does succeed in New Orleans, Ziegler and his staff made the decision to move on. Carr's backup last season, Jarrett Stidham, is another story, as the regime turned to him late in the season, and he played well throughout his two starts.
With Garoppolo as the starter this season, and his history of injury, and Brian Hoyer as his backup, the Raiders could be in trouble if injuries occur in 2023. Aidan O'Connell is only a rookie, and won't be ready to go, so in this scenario, it would have been good for Ziegler to try and keep Stidham on the roster as the No. 2 behind Jimmy G.
That is a move they could regret not doing.