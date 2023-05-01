3 free agents the Las Vegas Raiders must sign after the 2023 NFL Draft
Rock Ya-Sin
We kick off our list with cornerback Rock Ya-Sin, who played a big role for the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2022 NFL season. Ya-Sin came to Las Vegas in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts that sent Yannick Ngakoue away and was made to help bolster a weak Raiders defensive backfield.
Ya-Sin was solid in his only season with the Raiders, appeared in 11 games, starting nine, and finishing with seven pass breakups. The issue is, Ya-Sin's season ended with a back injury, and teams have been a little hesitant to sign him this offseason in free agency.
If I were the Raiders, however, this would be a no-brainer to bring back, as he knows the scheme, performed well in it last year when healthy, and is still only entering his age-27 season. Ya-Sin would be a key addition to a secondary that needs another starter, and if healthy, is a proven player that the Silver and Black can rely on.