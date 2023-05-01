3 free agents the Las Vegas Raiders must sign after the 2023 NFL Draft
3 free agents the Las Vegas Raiders must sign after the 2023 NFL Draft
Dalton Risner
The Las Vegas Raiders went into the 2023 NFL Draft with a need along the interior of the offensive line but failed to address it. Going forward, there is a likelihood that they feel they are set up front, especially after adding Dalton Wagner as an undrafted rookie free agent, but they should have their eyes on another Dalton in free agency.
Dalton Risner is a capable offensive guard who would likely slide into a starting role with the Silver and Black. Risner is familiar with the division, playing in the AFC West, and has started 62 of a possible 66 games across the last four seasons with the Denver Broncos.
Andre James returns as the center, and the offensive tackle spots are locked up with Kolton Miller and Jermaine Eluemunor. That means a battle will ensue at offensive guard, and with 2022 third-round pick Dylan Parham a likely starter in Year 2, adding Risner to a group that includes Alex Bars and Netane Muti would give the Silver and Black good competition to round out the starting five.