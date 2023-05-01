3 free agents the Las Vegas Raiders must sign after the 2023 NFL Draft
Zach Cunningham
This would be a complete flyer for the Raiders, as Zach Cunningham is a former first-round pick, but certainly has his question marks going into next season. Cunningham was injured during the 2022 campaign, his first with the Tennessee Titans, and then was cut back in February after a failed physical designation.
Still, he is only 28 years old, and when healthy, is a proven inside linebacker at the NFL level. Back in 2020, his last season where he did not miss any games due to injury, Cunningham was a tackling machine, leading the NFL with 164 stops, including 106 that were of the solo variety.
Linebacker is still an issue after the draft, especially inside, and Cunningham would be a veteran player the team can likely get on the cheap and see if he is healthy. If he returns to his form from 2020, he would have a Denzel Perryman-type impact for the 2023 Raiders.