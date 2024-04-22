Gardner Minshew calls out Maxx Crosby's old nickname for him
Minshew is hoping this nickname doesn't stick.
The Las Vegas Raiders signed Gardner Minshew to their quarterback room this offseason. The journeyman quarterback joining the silver and black now means that he'll be teammates with Maxx Crosby, a player who he has history with.
Crosby invited his new teammate to appear on his podcast "The Rush With Maxx Crosby" and that's where Minshew revealed the nickname that Crosby had for him. Minshew was asked what the best nickname he's been given was and why it was "Little Ass Boy".
There's then a clip of Crosby sacking Minshew and calling him said nickname. Minshew is on the sidelines telling people how angry Crosby is and how he's going around calling everyone by that nickname.
Needless to say, Minshew doesn't want that nickname to stick.
What nickname did Maxx Crosby give Gardner Minshew?
Minshew did say in that video that Crosby was calling everyone by the aforementioned nickname so maybe it's just a name he calls quarterbacks when he throws them into the dirt. That being said, it is funny that these two are now teammates and it appears that they're getting along swimmingly.
Hopefully, Minshew has success in Las Vegas and these two can continue to give us quality content such as this interview.