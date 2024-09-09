Gardner Minshew makes Raiders history in debut
By Austin Boyd
It was a season opener to forget for the Las Vegas Raiders offense. The team could only muster up 10 points against the Los Angeles Chargers while they also commited three turnovers.
Gardner Minshew wasn't particularly great but he did complete 25-of-33 passes. That was good for a 75.8% completion percentage, which is the best for a quarterback in their Raiders debut in franchise history on a minimum of 30 attempts.
While Minshew's numbers were apparently historic, it certainly didn't feel that way. He couldn't keep the offense moving the ball consistently and had an ugly turnover that led to the Chargers getting a field goal.
That said, Minshew was pretty accurate so the issue could have more to do with Luke Getsy's playcalling. He didn't seem to call any interesting or creative plays all game. The Raiders have plenty of weapons but barely got them involved.
Minshew wasn't great but he also wasn't terrible. The offensive line had a really bad day, which made things even harder for the quarterback. It was just an all-around ugly day for everybody involved in the Raiders offense.
Now, Minshew wasn't bad enough or calls to start Aidan O'Connell to get too loud. He definitely showed enough to get another start in Week 2 against the Baltimore Ravens. However, if he can't keep the offense moving, there's no reason to not give O'Connell a chance.
Minshew won the starting job because he was supposed to give the Raiders a better chance to win games early in the season and his mobility is supposed to help with the poor offensive line play. That wasn't the case in Week 1 and his leash could be pretty short if the Raiders keep losing games.
Between Davante Adams, Brock Bowers, Jakobi Meyers and Michael Mayer, there's no excuse for the Raiders to only put up 10 points against an underwhelming Chargers defense.