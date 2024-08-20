Ex-Giants star jokes about Antonio Pierce, predicts success for Raiders
By Mike Luciano
The Las Vegas Raiders are still in the process of showing the NFL world they made the correct decision in removing the interim tag from head coach Antonio Pierce. While players swear by him, there are some who worry about his relative lack of NFL coaching experience in a very competitive AFC West,
One thing Pierce does have going for him is the fact that anyone who has been associated with him for an extended period of time seems to believe he is destined for success. Former Raiders defensive end Justin Tuck, who spent four seasons next to Pierce on the New York Giants, said that Pierce's football smarts were what made him such a great player and what will set him apart as a coach.
"Antonio is not that athletic, he's going to hate me saying that," Tuck joked during an exclusive interview with FanSided. "He still made every play he was supposed to make at that linebacker position, and that speaks to how smart he is ... I know for a fact that team is going to be better just because he's going to have everyone on that team ready to run through a wall for him."
Tuck also thought that Pierce should be praised for consulting with great coaches of yesteryear like Tom Coughlin and Marvin Lewis (who was hired as his assistant head coach). That level of football intelligence in the same room should help kick the Raiders into gear.
Justin Tuck believes Antonio Pierce will lead Raiders to success
Pierce has never been a head coach or coordinator beyond the high school level. While he did rise to the rank of assistant head coach at Arizona State under Herm Edwards, he didn't leave the program on the best of terms.
Pierce has already received tremendous buy-in from the players, especially vocal leaders like Maxx Crosby. After the seismic personality shift from the milquetoast, passive-aggressive Josh McDaniels to Pierce, the Raiders are a more motivated club.
To play middle linebacker in the NFL for eight seasons and rise from an undrafted free agent to Super Bowl champion, one needs a ridiculously high football IQ and mental processing skills. Pierce undoubtedly has skill at breaking down and teaching football, which will help a fairly young Raiders team.
While he may not have the roster he needs to contend for a championship just yet, Tuck is one of many who believes that Pierce has all the tools needed to become a successful coach and leader of men at the NFL level.