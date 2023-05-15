Google Bard Predicts Las Vegas Raiders 2023 season to be a bust
Google Bard predicts the entire 2023 slate for the Las Vegas Raiders, and fans of the team may want to look the other way.
The age of AI is upon us and the amount of different plug-ins and extensions that are already being released are more than many can comprehend. Recently Google has released its version of an AI extension, Google Bard. Bard is quickly overtaking ChatGPT, mainly due to the fact it is connected to the internet in real time for its information. ChatGPT's extent of knowledge only dates up to 2021.
On Thursday May 11th, the NFL officially released its schedule for the 2023 NFL season. Although we already knew who the matchups were going to be, we finally got an answer as to the specifics behind it all. The Las Vegas Raiders drew some interresting scheduling decisions, some good some bad. My overarching opinion is that it isn't quite as bad as we've seen in years prior due to a few reasons I've written about in a separate article.
With the countless things one could have AI do for them, I thought it was only fitting that we see just exactly what Google Bard thought of the Raiders 2023 schedule, and what it thought the outcome might be. So without further ado, here is how the Las Vegas Raiders will fair during the 2023 NFL season according to Google Bard.
Raiders Rough First Start: Week 1 - Week 9
Week 1: Raiders over Broncos (W)
Week 2: Bills over Raiders (L)
Week 3: Raiders over Steelers (W)
Week 4: Chargers over Raiders (L)
Week 5: Packers over Raiders (L)
Week 6: Patriots over Raiders (L)
Week 7: Raiders over Bears (W)
Week 8: Lions over Raiders (L)
Week 9: Giants over Raiders (L)
Final First Half Record: 3-6
The first half stretch of the Raiders schedule is considered the harder part in 2023. As you can see by Bard's prediction, the Raiders get out to a staggering 3-6 record in the first nine weeks of the season. Losing five out of six games from week 4 to week 9 is a terrible way to start off the season if you're looking to make a playoff run. Not too bad of a start if you're a big Caleb Williams or Drake Maye fan though.
Raiders have an even Rougher End to Season: Week 10 - Week 18
Week 10: Jets over Raiders (L)
Week 11: Raiders over Dolphins (W)
Week 12: Chiefs over Raiders (L)
Week 13: BYE
Week 14: Vikings over Raiders (L)
Week 15: Chargers over Raiders (L)
Week 16: Chiefs over Raiders (L)
Week 17: Colts over Raiders (L)
Week 18: Raiders over Broncos (W)
Final Second Half Record: 2-6
The Raiders finish off the second half of their season in a worse way than they started out. They finish out the season going on a five game losing skid before ultimately getting their final win of the season against the Broncos in Week 18.
Final Conclusion
According to Google Bard, the Raiders are going to continue their regression from the 2021 season that saw them go 10-7 and make the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Many wondered if Josh McDaniels and company would keep their job if they had another disappointing season; these results will put that question to the test.
A final record like this would definitely put you in the running for a top 3 pick in next years NFL Draft. Some in Raider Nation would welcome that with open arms, as next years quarterback class is predicted to be even better than the talent we saw come into the league two weeks ago. Whether you want that to happen or not, Google Bard's prediction of this years season is a disappointment all around.
Let's hope that AI doesn't know what it's talking about just quite yet.