Grading the Las Vegas Raiders last 5 top-10 draft picks
The Las Vegas Raiders hold the No. 7 overall pick on Thursday night, and the team's history of picking in the top-10 has been hit or miss.
On Thursday night, the Las Vegas Raiders will be picking in the top 10 of the NFL Draft for the first time since 2019. That year, the Silver and Black held three first round picks, a haul that brought back Clelin Ferrell, Josh Jacobs, and Johnathan Abram.
Based on the returns, Mike Mayock and Jon Gruden only hit on one of those picks, as Jacobs has gone on to become one of the best young running backs in football. Jacobs led the NFL in both rushing and all-purpose yards this past season, and the hope is that the team can lock him up on a long-term deal.
The first of those three Day 1 picks was Ferrell, a two-time national title-winning edge rusher from Clemson. To say the selection of Ferrell angered Raiders fans at the time would be an understatement, and he kicks off our grading of the last five top-10 picks the Raiders franchise has made.
Let us dive in!