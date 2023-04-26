Grading the Las Vegas Raiders last 5 top-10 draft picks
Grading the Las Vegas Raiders last 5 top-10 draft picks
2015: Amari Cooper, Alabama, 4th Overall
After selecting Derek Carr in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft, and inserting him in as the starter as a rookie, the Raiders knew they needed to start stacking talent around him. In the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft, the Silver and Black held the No. 4 overall pick, and would use the selection on Alabama wide receiver, Amari Cooper.
The connection between Carr and Cooper was evident from the start, as AC/DC connected 72 times during Cooper's rookie season. Cooper would go on to rack up 1,000 yards in Year 1, earned Pro Bowl honors, and would quickly establish himself as one of the young and exciting wide receivers in all of football.
2016 brought another 1,000-yard Pro Bowl season for Cooper, and though he had a down year in 2017, many expected him to be the face of the position group for years to come. However, his pending contract did not sit well with Jon Gruden, and in the end, the franchise traded Cooper to the Dallas Cowboys for a first round draft pick.
All told, Cooper played 3.5 seasons with the Raiders, had over 3,100 yards, 225 catches, and made the Pro Bowl twice. Had he stayed with the franchise longer, this pick would have been elite.
Grade: B