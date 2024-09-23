Honest reactions to Raiders embarrassing loss vs. Panthers
By Levi Dombro
The last 20 years have not been easy on Raider fans.
But even though the team has had virtually no success since the 2002 season, Raider Nation still puts out the best fans in the world, and supports their team through thick and thin.
That's not to say that the die-hard followers of the Silver and Black are okay with losing or underperforming because Sunday's loss was one of the most brutal defeats that the Raiders have suffered in recent memory.
But the saving grace for fans of the Mark Davis-era Raiders is that they knew this was coming. Death, taxes, and the Raiders being embarrassed in games that they have no business even losing.
This concerning pattern has stuck with the Raiders for as long as I can remember, and it was foolish to think that it would be any different under a different regime. It's incredibly disappointing because Sunday was the first time that Antonio Pierce has not had this team ready to go, and the fallout of this loss could be catastrophic.
Let's get into what went wrong.