How Antonio Pierce outcoached John Harbaugh en route to victory vs. Ravens
The Raiders' comeback win in Baltimore has Ravens fans and players in shambles.
By Levi Dombro
Antonio Pierce took a lot of flack over the last week for his questionable decision at the end of the Chargers game in Week 1.
But Pierce responded in an incredible way by taking down the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 2. I've said repeatedly that one of his best qualities is his humility; his knowledge that he does not know everything.
Well, that ability to constantly learn and adapt paid dividends on Sunday, as he out-coached Super Bowl-winning coach John Harbaugh in Baltimore. The Ravens fans, and even a player, are incredibly unhappy about the job Harbaugh did Sunday.
Let's take a look at where things went right for Antonio Pierce and his staff.