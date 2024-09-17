How Antonio Pierce outcoached John Harbaugh en route to victory vs. Ravens
By Levi Dombro
The Raiders made adjustments, the Ravens did not
Sunday's game between the Raiders and Ravens was not necessarily a tale of two halves, as the entire game was competitive, but Las Vegas came through when it mattered most.
Instead of beating their head against the wall and trying the same things again and again, Pierce, not so subtly, had a firm conversation with OC Luke Getsy before halftime. Similar to the moment that Maxx Crosby shared with Gardner Minshew, it spurred change.
Getsy's unit was entirely different in the second half. After failing to convert on a 4th and 2 deep in Ravens territory to begin the half, the Raiders scored on four straight drives to end the game.
Part of the recipe for success for this team, surprisingly, was to abandon the run completely. The offensive line has not performed exceptionally well in this realm, but neither Zamir White nor Alexander Mattison have done the offense any favors running the ball either.
So, Pierce encouraged Getsy to make a change, and that he did.
The offense in the second half looked better than it had in the first six quarters of the year, and the team did not stop feeding players that had the hot hand. Brock Bowers and Davante Adams are going to need to be the centerpieces if the offense wants to be successful, and they made incredible plays down the stretch.
By contrast, the Ravens abandoned the run when they were having success. They totaled 151 yards on the ground on 27 carries, but were dead-set on throwing the football, making Jackson drop back and throw 34 times.
This is not a recipe for success for a Ravens team that has been built around running the football. Not to mention, Las Vegas has struggled against the run all year.
But Harbaugh failed to expose this, and both Ravens fans and media pundits are turning on him in a major way.
Las Vegas' win over Baltimore on Sunday sent the Ravens and their fan base into a downward spiral, and much of it is the fault of Harbaugh.
Even Zay Flowers got in on the fun by retweeting a tweet that disparaged his coach: