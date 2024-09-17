How Antonio Pierce outcoached John Harbaugh en route to victory vs. Ravens
By Levi Dombro
Harbaugh had two horrible challenges
John Harbaugh is notoriously bad at challenging calls on the field. He has only won 54 of his 129 career challenges, and he has not won one since the 2022 season.
Knowing this, it defies logic to let him make these decisions on his own. Somebody on the coaching staff should be advising him, similar to Marvin Lewis' role with the Raiders, so he does not make these careless mistakes.
Zay Flowers clearly dropped the ball, but due to the Baltimore fans inciting bedlam in the stadium, Harbaugh caved to the pressure and ultimately lost a timeout after failing to win the challenge. This cost the team another chance at the end zone late in the half.
Davante Adams' play was close, I will give him that. But after losing the first challenge, it is difficult to justify throwing a second red flag when, again, it was likely that Adams got both feet in. This is Davante Adams we are talking about; the king of the toe drag and one of the smartest players in the league. Of course, he got his feet in.
Once again, Baltimore could have used the timeout, but Harbaugh's hubris got in the way.
Pierce has made his mistakes, but he does not carelessly throw the red flag.