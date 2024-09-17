How Antonio Pierce outcoached John Harbaugh en route to victory vs. Ravens
By Levi Dombro
The Raiders continue to avoid penalties and excuses
For years and years, no matter who was coaching or playing for the Raiders, the team was so heavily penalized that it felt personal.
But under Antonio Pierce, Las Vegas has been one of the least penalized teams in the league.
So far, through two games, the Raiders have only five penalties for 30 yards, which is the least in the NFL.
By contrast, the Ravens have been the third most penalized team in the league through two games, drawing 18 penalties for 173 yards.
Many felt that there was bias against the Ravens when they faced the Chiefs on opening night, but the pattern continued for John Harbaugh's team, giving the Raiders 109 penalty yards on 11 penalties, many of which were pivotal in a close game.
Our friends at the Ebony Bird did not agree with all of the calls, but they were made, and the Ravens lost. To make matters worse, Harbaugh took no accountability in his presser, claiming that the two pass interference calls were out of his control and that he could not teach more perfect technique to his players.
His inability to adapt to the refereeing is emblematic of where the Ravens are at right now, and where he is as a coach mentally. Not too many coaches are teaching their players to grab Davante Adams on the shoulder pads and prevent him from turning back toward the ball while simultaneously praying that the refs turn a blind eye. But Harbaugh has never been traditional.
Pierce's ability to put his pulse on the team has been outstanding. His players believe in him and his message, and play incredibly hard while avoiding penalties. In other words, clean football, and a sound understanding of the rules of the game. A novel concept.