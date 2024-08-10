How long can the Las Vegas Raiders keep Davante Adams happy?
By Brad Weiss
During the 2022 offseason, then-Las Vegas Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler pulled off a monster trade for Green Bay Packers star wide receiver Davante Adams. The thought process at the time was that the team could utilize the strong bonds between Adams and quarterback Derek Carr to take the offense to the next level.
Adams and Carr had been stars together back in college, and remained best friends after they both made it to the NFL. With Adams as the team's WR1, especially after all the drama with Antonio Brown a few years earlier, the Raiders offense would appear to be unstoppable, especially with Josh Jacobs carrying the load at running back.
However, the Raiders decided to move on from Carr during that 2022 NFL season, replacing him with Jarrett Stidham down the stretch, and eventually cutting Carr in February. That left Adams on an island in Las Vegas, and he has since had multiple starting quarterbacks getting him the ball.
Adams has been a solid teammate throughout, but you have to think, with his age and his production still one of the best in the game, how long can the Silver and Black keep him happy?
Raiders need strong QB play to keep Davante Adams in 2024
Adams has been incredibly productive despite the Raiders revolving door at quarterback since he landed in Las Vegas. In his two seasons with the Raiders, Adams has racked up nearly 2,700 receiving yards, and has found the end zone via a touchdown pass 22 times.
It seems no matter who the Raiders install at quarterback, he is the No. 1 option, but we saw his frustrations during the Netflix series, Receiver. He did not mix well with Jimmy Garoppolo, who took over for Carr in 2023, and with the QB spot not set in stone for the 2024 season still, he has to be wondering what the plan is for the position group going forward.
If the Raiders quarterbacks struggle early on, and the team is losing, I could see Adams being traded away during the 2024 season. He has a few good years left, and will likely want to go to a winner to close out his Hall of Fame career.