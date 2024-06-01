How the 2023 Raiders’ Defense Was Built and What It Means for 2024
By Levi Dombro
For years the Raiders have been plagued by poor decisions on the defensive side of the football. Whether we kept the wrong coordinator for too long, drafted busts with our top picks, or gave guaranteed money in free agency to players who wouldn’t last a second season, the defense felt doomed for seasons on end. However, last season, something changed. With the emergence of Antonio Pierce, suddenly, our unit was not only good, but one of the best in the league. Finally, fans were excited when the defense stepped on the field. Instead of mourning the choice of Clelin Ferrell, we celebrated the pick of Malcolm Koonce. No longer did we hold our heads about Gareon Conley or Lamarcus Joyner because we had Nate Hobbs and Jack Jones.
Once again, with the help of Pro Football Reference, I will analyze the Raiders’ production and where it came from, this time, focusing on our defense and special teams. Was it our draft picks and undrafted free agent choices that carried the load? Or was it our free agent signings and trade prospects that contributed more? Soon we will see what made our defense go: homegrown talent or acquisitions.