How the Raiders fared in PFF’s positional rankings
PFF's annual positional rankings are out, and I dissect the Raiders' rankings here.
By Levi Dombro
What This Means
Pro Football Focus (PFF) is one of the most highly regarded football analytics companies in today’s media market. They contribute a multitude of services to the NFL fan industry, including draft information, providing both individual player and team grades, and other forms of premium statistics.
One other aspect of their existence is ranking players at each position group across the NFL, and that is what we are here to examine today. I will go through each positional ranking they provided for the upcoming season, highlight where Raiders players stand in the pecking order, and give my opinion on that ranking.