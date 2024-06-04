Just Blog Baby
How the Raiders fared in PFF’s positional rankings

PFF's annual positional rankings are out, and I dissect the Raiders' rankings here.

By Levi Dombro

Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders / Ryan Kang/GettyImages
Cornerback

Ranking: Nobody Ranked.

My View: There are a lot of good corners in the league right now, so as much as it hurts to see no Raiders on this list, I get it. Nate Hobbs is a very good player but not really a CB1 at this point in time, and Jack Jones did not play a full season last year for the Raiders, so it is tough to accurately compare him to other players. However, in just 7 games, Jack Jones had 2 interceptions, both of which were returned for touchdowns, and added 4 pass deflections. Right now, I would put Jack Jones at somewhere around #30 simply due to his big play-making ability, but perhaps he has more to prove as a long-term starter. I could easily see him climbing the list this season if he continues to provide the spark he did for Las Vegas last season.

