How the Raiders fared in PFF’s positional rankings
By Levi Dombro
Safety
Ranking: #23: Tre’von Moehrig
My View: It is hard for me to argue that Moehrig should be any higher, I think this ranking is spot on. In fact, it surprises me to see that he was ranked ahead of more notable names like Jimmie Ward, Xavier Woods, and Julian Love, but when you really look at the numbers and the rating system that PFF uses, it makes perfect sense. One quality that the former Horned Frog has that is unquantifiable is that he always seems to come up in clutch moments and play his best football when we need him most. According to PFF, he was in the top 35 for both coverage and rush defense all year, but his level of playing increased dramatically in the final 3 weeks of the season. Ideally, he rides out that momentum and continues to grow as a player this year. If he does, I could see him taking strides up this list.