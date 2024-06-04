How the Raiders fared in PFF’s positional rankings
By Levi Dombro
Takeaways
The Las Vegas Raiders are starting to get some respect. While I nitpicked almost all of these rankings about specific slots and where I believe these players should be in comparison to other players, in reality, the team fared pretty well overall. They had a player ranked in 8 of the 10 categories (quarterback was a given), and the unranked players at those positions are Robert Spillane, Nate Hobbs, and Jack Jones. Other unranked but good players include Jakobi Meyers, Alexander Mattison, Marcus Epps, Malcolm Koonce, and Michael Mayer.
There is a ton to feel positive about; this is a very good roster and with the amazing culture coach Antonio Pierce has cultivated, I believe that the individual talent can be greater than the sum of its parts. The quarterback play will need to be solid, and Zamir White will need to produce, but he will not have to do it alone. Despite these facts, the expectations are very low for the Silver & Black this year. There are a lot of people to prove wrong, and if I know one thing about AP, he’ll have these guys ready to go with a chip on their shoulder.
Just Win Baby.