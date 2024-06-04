How the Raiders fared in PFF’s positional rankings
By Levi Dombro
Wide Receiver
Ranking: #6: Davante Adams
My View: Finally, this feels about right. I am actually surprised Adams is this high, not because of his ability, but because of the “down” season he had last year compared to his previous years. Still, he managed over 1100 yards and 8 touchdowns despite the tumultuous season our offense had, and thankfully, he is still highly regarded by PFF and amongst his peers. I cannot argue that anyone ahead of him should be behind him, and guys like Amon-Ra St. Brown and Brandon Aiyuk are behind him but have arguments to actually be ahead of him. However, even though I would understand him falling to the #8 spot, this ranking is exactly right. With hopefully a more stable quarterback situation this year, DA can once again rise near the very top of this list, but #6 will do for now.