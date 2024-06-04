How the Raiders fared in PFF’s positional rankings
By Levi Dombro
Tight End
Ranking: #14: Brock Bowers
My View: I did not expect to see a rookie on this list, especially so high, so for that I am pleasantly surprised. However, because he did make it on the list, I have to acknowledge one ridiculous component of it: Kyle Pitts at #7. He is ahead of so many more deserving tight ends, all of which I would still rank ahead of Bowers right now, but Pitts is undeserving of his ranking. For this reason, Brock Bowers should be #13 right now, and I could see him shooting up that board into the top 6 by just a few weeks into the season. Obviously, the top 5 players at this position are elite, but outside of that, the guys between 6 and 15, even 17, are pretty interchangeable. Luke Getsy was able to bolster Cole Kmet’s career in the past two seasons, and I could see him doing the same for Bowers. He obviously has every physical tool in the book, and his college accolades speak for themselves, so the only reason he wouldn’t rise dramatically from this ranking would be inconsistent quarterback play.