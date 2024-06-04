How the Raiders fared in PFF’s positional rankings
By Levi Dombro
Defensive Interior
Ranking: #10: Christian Wilkins
My View: This feels like a good ranking for Wilkins, although he should be a bit higher. For me, given his experience and production, I would put Wilkins at #5 or higher, because as PFF says, he has the fourth-best run defense grade in his group over the last two campaigns and he had more sacks than anyone ranked ahead of him other than Chris Jones. Not only this, but he enters one of the best defensive line rooms in the league. Wilkins had help in Miami last season, but not to the tune of Maxx Crosby and Malcolm Koonce. In fact, if Tyree Wilson emerges, as he projects to, and Adam Butler can recreate his production from 2023, Wilkins may be a pivotal piece of the very best defensive line in the league. To me, that sounds like a top-5 interior defender at a minimum.