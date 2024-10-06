How to listen to Raiders vs. Broncos NFL Week 5 game on the radio
By Levi Dombro
After a much-needed win in Week 4 against the Cleveland Browns, the Raiders have an opportunity to string two victories together in Week 5. They take on their AFC West foe in the Denver Broncos with a chance to move above .500 and climb up the divisional standings.
Both teams are also firmly in the hunt for a wildcard spot at this early juncture in the season, but each and every win matters, no matter the point in the year.
This bitter rivalry takes on a new chapter, as Broncos rookie QB Bo Nix looks to be in the fold for Denver for years to come. Perhaps he can become the only Broncos quarterback to ever beat the Las Vegas Raiders.
Or maybe Maxx Crosby will continue to treat the Broncos offensive line like a crew of JV players and wreak havoc like he has done his entire career.
Regardless, if you cannot watch the game on Sunday, here's where you can listen.
How to listen to Raiders vs Broncos on the radio:
Sirius XM will broadcast the game nationally on Channel 223 (Broncos home broadcast) or Channel 387 (Raiders away broadcast). You can also get a subscription to NFL+ and listen to the game regardless of the market you are in.
There are a plethora of other broadcasts in the western US to listen to in both English and Spanish.
The local Las Vegas broadcast will be on KOMP 92.3FM and KRLV “Raider Nation Radio 920AM” hosted by the voice of Raider Nation, Jason Horowitz. Lincoln Kennedy will be by his side as the analyst. Two hours prior to gametime, this station will also host the pregame show.
For the Spanish Radio Broadcast, Deportes Vegas 1460AM will be the spot. Harry Ruiz will handle the play-by-play, and Mayra Gomez will add analysis.