How to listen to Raiders vs. Browns NFL Week 3 game on the radio
By Levi Dombro
The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Cleveland Browns on Sunday in a much-needed bounce-back game for the team.
A win is critical for the Raiders this week if they want to get back to .500 and continue beating AFC opponents. Plenty of teams get knocked down during the season, and no team goes undefeated, but the good and great teams can recover.
Both teams will be dealing with a multitude of injuries on Sunday, so it could be an ugly game. That, of course, may be a good reason to listen on the radio!
If you cannot watch the game, here's where you can listen.
How to listen to Raiders vs Browns on the radio:
Sirius XM will broadcast the game nationally on Channel 227 (home broadcast) or Channel 383 (away broadcast). You can also get a subscription to NFL+ and listen to the game regardless of the market you are in.
There are a plethora of other broadcasts in the western US to listen to in both English and Spanish.
The local Las Vegas broadcast will be on KOMP 92.3FM and KRLV “Raider Nation Radio 920AM” hosted by the voice of Raider Nation, Jason Horowitz. Lincoln Kennedy will be by his side as the analyst. Two hours prior to gametime, this station will also host the pregame show.
For the Spanish Radio Broadcast, Deportes Vegas 1460AM will be the spot. Harry Ruiz will handle the play-by-play, and Mayra Gomez will add analysis.