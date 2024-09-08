How to listen to Raiders vs. Chargers NFL Week 1 game on the radio
By Levi Dombro
The Raiders begin the 2024 season against one of their bitter-rivals: The Los Angeles Chargers.
This divisional bout will take place in Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium, but for those who are not lucky enough to be there in person or watch the game, we've got you covered.
Sports USA Radio will be covering the game from a national broadcast perspective. Larry Kahn will be doing the play-by-play alongside Alex Mack, the analyst.
KOMP 92.3FM and KRLV “Raider Nation Radio 920AM” will have local fans covered. The voice of Raider Nation, Jason Horowitz, will be on the call as the play-by-play commentator. He will be joined by Raider legend and analyst Lincoln Kennedy.
Deportes Vegas 1460AM will cover the Spanish radio broadcast, courtesy of Harry Ruiz and Mayra Gomez, the play-by-play announcer and analyst, respectively.
Sirius XM will be broadcasting on Channel 106 or Channel 380.
For a more extensive list of radio broadcasts, click here.
Live broadcasts, including the pregame show, will begin two hours before kickoff on KOMP 92.3 The Rock Station.
Online radio stream is also available on desktops or in-market on mobile devices through the Raiders + Allegiant Stadium app.
NFL+ will also provide audio from the game for listeners who are out of market. A subscription is required for NFL+.