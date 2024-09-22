How to listen to Raiders vs. Panthers NFL Week 3 game on the radio
By Levi Dombro
The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Carolina Panthers in what feels like an early "must-win" game for the team.
Carolina has been one of, if not the, worst team in the league through two weeks this season. The Raiders of the past would have allowed this to be a close game, or even lose.
Games like the infamous Tyson Bagent game against the Bears, the Baker Mayfield game on Thursday Night when he was on the Rams, or the Jeff Saturday game when the Raiders lost to the Colts in his coaching debut.
The Raiders of the present cannot allow this theme to continue. Antonio Pierce and his players need to be ready to go, and they have to blow this team out of the water in Vegas, at their home opener nonetheless.
If you cannot watch the game, here's where you can listen:
How to listen to Raiders vs Ravens on the radio:
Sirius XM will broadcast the game nationally on Channel 225 (home broadcast) or Channel 380 (away broadcast). You can also get a subscription to NFL+ and listen to the game regardless of the market you are in.
There are a plethora of other broadcasts in the western US to listen to in both English and Spanish.
The local Las Vegas broadcast will be on KOMP 92.3FM and KRLV “Raider Nation Radio 920AM” hosted by the voice of Raider Nation, Jason Horowitz. Lincoln Kennedy will be by his side as the analyst. Two hours prior to gametime, this station will also host the pregame show.
For the Spanish Radio Broadcast, Deportes Vegas 1460AM will be the spot. Harry Ruiz will handle the play-by-play, and Mayra Gomez will add analysis.