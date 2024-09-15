How to listen to Raiders vs. Ravens NFL Week 2 game on the radio
By Levi Dombro
Both the Las Vegas Raiders and Baltimore Ravens are looking to bounce back in Week 2 after tough losses to begin the season.
The Raiders will travel across three time zones for Sunday's game in Baltimore, which kicks off at 10am PST.
After facing Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers at SoFi Stadium in Week 1, the Raiders will face another Harbaugh brother, John, and his Baltimore Ravens on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium for their second-week slate.
If **YOU CANT WATCH THE GAME***, here's where you can listen:
How to listen to Raiders vs Ravens on the radio:
Sirius XM will broadcast the game nationally on Channel 106 or Channel 380, or you can get a subscription to NFL+ and listen to the game regardless of the market you are in.
There are a plethora of other broadcasts in the western US to listen to in both English and Spanish.
The local Las Vegas broadcast will be on KOMP 92.3FM and KRLV “Raider Nation Radio 920AM” hosted by the voice of Raider Nation, Jason Horowitz. Lincoln Kennedy will be by his side as the analyst. Two hours prior to gametime, this station will also host the pregame show.
For the Spanish Radio Broadcast, Deportes Vegas 1460AM will be the spot. Harry Ruiz will handle the play-by-play, and Mayra Gomez will add analysis.