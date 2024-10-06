How to watch Raiders vs. Broncos in Week 5 with and without cable
By Levi Dombro
The Las Vegas Raiders have a huge opportunity this Sunday against an AFC West foe: the Denver Broncos.
A win in Week 5 would be their second straight victory, and would give the team a 3-2 record. Not only this, but all three of their wins would be against AFC opponents, and Las Vegas would be back to 1-1 in the division.
It is a crucial game for the Broncos in that sense as well, so the already bitter rivalry game has heightened implications early in the season.
If the last four years are any indication, the Raiders should win this game because the Broncos have yet to beat the Silver and Black since they moved to Las Vegas.
But games are not played based on past results, they are played on the grass, and each season and individual game brings unique challenges.
Here's everywhere that you can watch the Week 5 matchup.
How to watch Raiders vs Broncos on TV
The NFL will be broadcasting games on both CBS and Fox this week. Whether you can watch or not depends on what game they are showing in your area. Below is a map of where the Raiders vs Broncos game will be on Fox, highlighted in orange.
After a win by both the Raiders and Broncos in Week 4, it appears that the two teams will be televised in a broader area.
How to stream Raiders vs Broncos without cable:
Youtube TV is still the easiest way to watch all Raiders games whether you are in or out of market.
This is an expensive option, however, so there are a handful of other ways to stream the game.
Using NFL+ is an additional way to watch the game. NFL+ is a paid subscription but has a free seven-day trial for new users. Paramount+ will not be an option this week, as this only allows you to stream CBS, and the game is on Fox.
DAZN's International Game Pass is the only way for fans outside of the US to watch the game live.
Raiders vs Broncos game details:
Location: Empower Field at Mile High (Denver, CO)
Kickoff time: 1:05 PST
Weather forecast: 76 degrees F
All-time record: Raiders lead 73-54-2
No matter how or where you watch today, let's cheer for the Raiders to get another AFC win and to leave the game healthy.