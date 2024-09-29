How to watch Raiders vs. Browns in Week 3 with and without cable
By Levi Dombro
The Las Vegas Raiders finally get to play football again after a demoralizing defeat in their Week 3 home opener against the Carolina Panthers.
In Week 4 they will have an opportunity to redeem themselves as they remain at home to take on the also-struggling Cleveland Browns. The Browns lost at home to the New York Giants last week, and will have to make the trek across two time zones to take on the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.
The Browns have yet to play in the Raiders' new stadium, and Las Vegas has been the winner of four games in a row against Cleveland. But this game is being played under entirely different circumstances than those that came before.
Here's everywhere you can watch.
How to watch Raiders vs Browns on TV:
The NFL will be broadcasting games on CBS, as is the case most weeks, but whether you can watch or not depends on what game they are showing in your area. Below is a map of where the Raiders vs Browns game will be on CBS, highlighted in blue.
It seems like CBS does not want to subject these two teams to anyone but fans in their local markets, as neither team has had tremendous success this season.
How to stream Raiders vs Browns without cable:
Youtube TV is still the easiest way to watch all Raiders games whether you are in or out of market.
This is an expensive option, however, so there are a handful of other ways to stream the game.
Using NFL+ or Paramount+ are additional ways to watch the game. NFL+ is a paid subscription but has a free seven-day trial for new users. Paramount+ allows you to stream CBS without cable.
DAZN's International Game Pass is the only way for international fans to watch the game live.
Raiders vs Browns game details:
Location: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, NV)
Kickoff time: 1:25 PST
Weather forecast: 100 degrees F
All-time record: Raiders lead series 17-10-0
If the Raiders can pull off a victory today against the Cleveland Browns, not only will they move back to .500 but they will be 2-1 against the AFC.
Let's not underestimate the importance of AFC wins as the Raiders are essentially competing for a wild card spot this year. The loss to Carolina was brutal in a sense, but it is always better to lose to NFC teams than it is to AFC opponents.
Wherever and however you plan to watch today, let's just cheer for a good game amid all the injuries for both teams, and hope that the Raiders can end up in the win column.