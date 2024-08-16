How to Watch Raiders vs. Cowboys in NFL Preseason Week 2 with & without cable
Believe it or not (although I don't know why you wouldn't believe it) it's almost time for the Raiders' second preseason game – their only one at home this year. The Dallas Cowboys are in town this weekend, which means all the pre-game coverage will be dripping with overstuffed eloquent monologues about these two prestigious franchises once again facing off in the arena.
As far as the actual game's concerned, this is as big as preseason ones get for the Raiders. Not only will the QB1 battle be decided on Saturday, but fans will get a chance to see how the recent disagreement about playing time between Davante Adams and Antonio Pierce plays out. There are plenty of other juicy storylines to keep an eye on, but I'd be lying if I said that any of them are more interesting than "starting quarterback" or "star wide receiver." As far as second preseason games go, this is the big daddy of them all. Here's all the information you'll need to know.
Game Details
DATE: Aug. 17
TIME: 8:00 PM M.T.
LOCATION: Allegiant Stadium
Watching with Cable
Major Cable Providers
- DIRECTV
- Xfinity
- enTouch
- Optimum
- Spectrum
Watching without Cable
Streaming Services
- NFL+
- SlingTV
- Hulu + Live TV
- YouTube TV
- FuboTV
How to Subscribe and Access
- FuboTV sign-up here (plans start at $79.99/mo. for 186 channels)
- YouTubeTV sign-up here ($72.99/mo. for 100+ channels)
- SlingTV sign-up here (first month promo: as low as $20/mo.)
- Hulu + Live TV sign-up here (Best value is Hulu + Live TV, Disney + and ESPN + for $76.99/mo.)
- NFL+ sign-up here (plans start at $14.99/mo.)
- FuboTV free trial (use above link)
- YouTube TV free trial (use above link)
- Hulu + Live TV free trial (use above link)
Watching on Mobile Devices
- FuboTV app
- YouTube TV app
- Sling TV app
- Hulu app
- NFL+ app
The above apps are available on both Apple and Android devices via the App Store or Google Play Store, respectively.