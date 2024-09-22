How to watch Raiders vs. Panthers in Week 3 with and without cable
By Levi Dombro
After a brutal road stretch that included a tough loss to a divisional opponent and then a monumental come-from-behind victory against one the NFL's best teams, the Raiders finally return home for a Week 3 matchup against the Carolina Panthers.
This will be the second straight AFC West opponent for the Panthers, who just got beat by the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2, their second straight blowout loss.
While the Raiders will be looking to build off of their momentum and get above .500, Carolina will simply be looking to get in the win column or compete at all. The Panthers changed quarterbacks this week, and are dealing with numerous injuries and a lack of skill position talent.
The Raiders, on paper, should win convincingly, but this is the NFL and there are truly no easy games. Here's how to watch:
How to watch Raiders vs Panthers on TV:
The NFL will be broadcasting games on CBS, as is the case most weeks, but whether you can watch or not depends on what game they are showing in your area. Below is a map of where the Raiders vs Panthers game will be on CBS, highlighted in orange.
How to stream Raiders vs Ravens without cable:
Youtube TV is still the easiest way to watch all Raiders games whether you are in or out of market.
This is an expensive option, however, so there are a handful of other ways to stream the game.
Using NFL+ or Paramount+ are additional ways to watch the game. NFL+ is a paid subscription but has a free 7-day trial for new users. Paramount+ allows you to stream CBS without cable.
Raiders vs Ravens game details:
Location: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, NV)
Kickoff time: 1:05 PST
Weather forecast: 89 degrees F
All-time record: Raiders lead series 4-3-0
It will be a long trip for the Carolina Panthers out to Las Vegas Nevada, as they look for their first win of the season, and their first against the Raiders since 2012. With a new quarterback and perhaps a new attitude and approach, anything is possible for this team.
Today's game for the Raiders will be incredibly telling of what kind of team they are. The Raiders of the past would play down to their competition and let any team in the game with them. But if Antonio Pierce and his crew want to separate themselves, they'll have no mercy today and dominate a team that has no business coming into Allegiant Stadium and beating them.