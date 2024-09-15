How to watch Raiders vs. Ravens in Week 2 with and without cable
By Levi Dombro
After a difficult opening week loss for both the Las Vegas Raiders and the Baltimore Ravens, both teams are looking to get back on track in Week 2.
This marks the second straight Raiders vs. Coach Harbaugh matchup, with Las Vegas taking on older brother and Super Bowl-winning head coach John Harbaugh this Sunday after taking on Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers in Week 1.
Las Vegas is making the long trek to the city of Baltimore where they have not played since 2018. Here's how to watch the game:
How to watch Raiders vs Ravens on TV:
As is the case most weeks, the NFL will be broadcasting games on CBS, but whether you can watch or not depends on what game they are showing in your area. Below is a map of where the Raiders vs Ravens game will be on CBS, highlighted in green.
The map has also been updated to include the greater Charleston, West Virginia area.
How to stream Raiders vs Ravens without cable:
Youtube TV is the easiest way to watch all Raiders games, both in and out of market.
However, the price can be a bit excessive, so NFL+ and Paramount+ are other methods to watch the game. NFL+ is a paid subscripition but has a free 7-day trial for new users.
Raiders vs Ravens game details:
Location: M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore, MD)
Kickoff time: 10:00am PST
Weather forecast: 77 degrees F
All-time record: Ravens lead series 9-4-0
The Las Vegas Raiders have their work cut out for them, as the Ravens are one of the best teams in the entire league. The last time these two teams met was in 2021 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, where the Raiders pulled off an upset in overtime on a game-winning touchdown pass from Derek Carr to Zay Jones.
Lots has changed for both of these teams since that day, so it'll be interesting to see which team can find their way into the win column on Sunday.