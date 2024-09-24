How will Raiders replace Marcus Epps?
By Austin Boyd
Things are going south on the Las Vegas Raiders very quickly. They already lost Malcolm Koonce for the season and now another starting defender is done. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Monday that Marcus Epps is done for the season after suffering a torn ACL in Week 3 against the Carolina Panthers.
Epps started 17 games for the Raiders last season and is a team captain. While he's not elite in coverage, he's become an important part of the defense and is a key leader. Now that he's done for the year, the Raiders need somebody to step up. If not, they'll need to find somebody who can.
Here are a few options Las Vegas has to replace Epps.
Isaiah Pola-Mao
The most obvious replacement for Epps is Isaiah Pola-Mao. This is his third season in Las Vegas but he has not had the chance to start a game yet. He had a very impressive training camp and preseason so he could finally be ready to see more snaps.
Pola-Mao is a total athletic marvel. He's 6-foot-4 and runs a 4.51 40-yard dash. He has the athletic ability to be an elite player but he hasn't proven yet that he has the skill. With Epps out, this will be a great chance for him to prove that he deserves to be a starter. Epps' contract is up after the year so Pola-Mao stepping up would keep the Raiders from having to address the strong safety position in the offseason.
Duron Harmon
Raiders fans should remember Duron Harmon fondly from his brief stint with the team in 2022. He was a team captain and played well in Patrick Graham's defense. He'd be a very logical replacement for Epps as he knows the defense well and is familiar with a lot of the players.
Though he's 33, Harmon is as durable as they come. He hasn't missed more than two games in a season due to injury in his career. Even if the Raiders plan is to give Pola-Mao a look, Harmon should still be brought in due to his leadership ability and veteran stability.
Micah Hyde
The biggest-name safety on the free agent market is Micah Hyde. The former Buffalo Bills star has dealt with some serious injuries in recent years and is essentially retired. He's 33 and may not want to start fresh with a new team.
However, if he changes his mind and wants to play again, the Raiders could make sense. He's a two-time All-Pro and has been a team captain. He'd definitely help fill the leadership vacuum left by Epps.