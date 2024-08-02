Hunter Renfrow ends up with AFC West rival in latest free agent prediction
It's been a while – too long, some are even saying – since we've talked about ol' friend Hunter Renfrow. He was one of the best wide receivers in football as recently as 2021, and then just ... fell off. Last year's season, which amounted to 25 catches for 255 yards in three starts, was an appropriately-depressing end to Renfrow's time with the Raiders, and now the 28-year old is still a free agent.
That's music to Bleacher Report's ears, as they're committed to doing free agent content every day until the sun explodes. BR was feeling especially zesty when writing about Renfrow though – they kept him in the division and everything. Say what you will about them, they know their audience. And what better content is there to enjoy on a dreary, slow August afternoon than an argument for the Renfrow Renaissance (Resurgence? Revitalization?) happening against the Raiders twice a year?
Hunter Renfrow, Chargers WR3???
The Chargers' lack of receivers is well-known across the league at this point. Losing Williams, Allen and Ekeler are going to leave a giant void in the passing game. Harbaugh's approach to the run game will soften the blow, but the Chargers could still use another receiver.
Renfrow is relegated to the slot, but that would still allow Ladd McConkey more versatility with his alignments. Most importantly, Renfrow has a proven track record of playing in the slot and catching balls over the middle.
On one hand, it'd be a huge bummer to see Renfrow even being slightly productive in another AFC West team's jersey. You know that he's absolutely just going to have his biggest game of the year against the Raiders. On the other, if the Chargers want to keep giving Justin Herbert wide receivers who are, you know, probably not all that good anymore, I'm okay with that.