Hunter Renfrow linked to AFC West rival after major Week 4 injury
Stop me if you've heard this before: fans of an AFC West team want to sign Hunter Renfrow. It's a tale as old as time – some slot receiver gets hurt and fans immediately rush onto Twitter in hopes of willing a Renfrow singing into existence. Sure, Renfrow's been available all season and if any of the 32 NFL teams thought he was worthy of a roster spot, he'd have a roster spot.
Still, after Renfrow went unsigned, it always felt like he was purposefully waiting for a contender to need some mid-season help. And while it's not technically mid-season yet, it seems like we're already ahead of schedule, especially after a major injury to Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice in their Week 4 game against the Chargers. Rice was hurt trying to make a play on a Chargers defender who had just intercepted Patrick Mahomes, and while talking to a TV reporter at halftime, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said the injury wasn't looking good. Chiefs fans wasted no time putting out the call.
Chiefs fans desperately want Hunter Renfrow to fill in for Rashee Rice
A quick 'Hunter Renfrow Chiefs' search on Twitter will give you approximately 10,000 more examples, if that's what you're looking for. It's not the first time Renfrow's been linked to the Chiefs – before people were sold on Rice being WR1 in Kansas City, he was a popular depth piece among the most speculative of Chiefs fans.
From Renfrow's perspective, it makes all the sense in the world. He'd come into KC with something of a defined role, and one that would probably be much bigger than anything he's been offered this year. And if anyone can find a way to get the very best out of whatever Renfrow still has to offer, it's probably Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes. Chiefs devil magic works in mysterious yet predictable ways.
On paper it makes sense for KC, too. Renfrow's only 28, and just two years ago had over 1,000 receiving yards. His final two seasons with the Raiders were largely underwhelming, but it's not a stretch to imagine that a 28-year old slot receiver still has a 14-16 productive-ish games left in him. Someone's going to sign him before the season ends, and at this point that someone feels a lot like the Kansas City Chiefs. Given how the Raiders' season has gone so far, it'd be par for the course.