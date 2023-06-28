Hunter Renfrow's potential is too high for the Raiders to ditch him now
By Keith Ricci
Raiders must focus on keeping, not ditching Hunter Renfrow
I realize when you commit to a player, you’re committing to their future production, not what they’ve done in the past. And that’s exactly my point – Renfrow’s next 4 seasons will be as impressive as his other 4 seasons in the NFL.
How good were his first 4 seasons? You can’t look at the franchise record books without seeing his name everywhere. Renfrow is only 11 receptions away from cracking the top 10 in Raiders history, and there’s only 19 Raiders with more career receiving yards than him. Since the league started tracking targets in 1992, he is the 10th most targeted Raider ever.
Renfrow’s 74.8% career catch percentage is the best of any Raiders Wide Receiver or Tight End (with at least 40 career receptions), since the league began tracking the stat in 1992. In 2021, he caught 80.5% of the balls thrown at him. That was the highest catch percentage in the entire NFL amongst all players with at least 70 catches that season. There’s never been a Raiders Wide Receiver or Tight End (with at least 40 receptions) to reach that catch percentage in a season.
Speaking of 2021, his 103 receptions was the 3rd most in a single season in franchise history.