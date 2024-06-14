Insider expects Raiders to get trade calls on Maxx Crosy & other stars
By Austin Boyd
Feelings are high around the Las Vegas Raiders' building right now and head coach Antonio Pierce even canceled the last practice of mandatory minicamps due to being impressed with his team's performance. Despite a strong end to the season, many in the media aren't buying that the Raiders will be any good.
In fact, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer went so far as to suggest that the Raiders would have to consider trading some of their star players as the season goes on.
"I also believe that the roster is a ways off, and the long-term quarterback for Pierce and first-year GM Tom Telesco isn’t on the roster, so there’s a pretty logical scenario out there where they become sellers at the deadline," Breer wrote in a recent mailbag.
"They would, at the very least, get calls on (Maxx) Crosby. Which doesn’t mean they would trade him—he’s still just 26, so it’d be different than dealing (Davante) Adams or even (Kolton) Miller—but they would get to see his value to other teams."
Look, fans get upset when the Raiders are on the wrong end of media speculation but the fact of the matter is that they aren't going to be respected until they win consistently. That said, Breer is wrong in his assessment that the roster is "a ways off."
The Raiders don't have a perfect roster and the need at quarterback is real but there is serious talent in every position group. The team might have the best young tight end duo in the NFL with Michael Mayer and Brock Bowers. Kolton Miller is an elite left tackle and rookie Jackson Powers-Johnson could end up being one of the best guards in the NFL.
Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers are an excellent wide receiver duo while Zamir White showed real promise at running back last season. On defense, the defensive line is elite and all of the best players are still in their 20s.
Robert Spillane is at the very least an above-average linebacker and while there are some concerns at cornerback, the Raiders do have a few playmakers in the secondary. This roster is good enough to win eight to 10 games next season.
There's no sense in blowing up the roster now when the Raiders could be a quarterback away in 2025 from being a real contender.