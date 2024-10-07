Instant reactions to Raiders' blowout loss vs. Broncos
By Levi Dombro
You just don't know what team you're gonna get when you tune into a Las Vegas Raiders game in 2024.
Last week, the team started in a 10-0 hole against the Cleveland Browns and displayed immense resilience in crawling their way out of that hole for a victory.
In Week 5, the team was up 10-0 early against the Denver Broncos and just five yards from pushing the lead to 17-3. But instead of running away with the ballgame, Las Vegas spotted their opponents 34 straight points en route to a dominant Broncos win.
The problems with the Raiders are plentiful. They occur in all three facets of the game and extend all the way from coaching miscues to performance issues. There are numerical troubles as well as unquantifiable complications with the team in its entirety.
Let's dive in to this streak-breaking, moral-killing loss.