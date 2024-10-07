Instant reactions to Raiders' blowout loss vs. Broncos
By Levi Dombro
The offense needs major changes
A fish rots from the head down.
Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy has failed to get any consistent rhythm going for the offense this season, and it spans across two quarterbacks, two different starting running backs, and a slew of different offensive lineman and pass catcher combinations.
Nothing has worked. At any point. Maybe for a random quarter here or there, but even a broken clock is right twice a day.
It blows my mind that on a possession in which Ameer Abdullah breaks a large run and the team, as a whole, is having success on the ground, that Getsy would put the ball in Minshew's hand to make a play through the air from the five-yard line.
The result, as we know, was not a pretty one. Those types of calls lose people their jobs.
Neither quarterback has been up to snuff either, as both Minshew and O'Connell look sheepish in the pocket and lack vision downfield. Their throws are either off-target or a product of constant miscommunication. One indicates a lack of talent, the other a lack of cohesiveness and IQ. It is probably a combination of the two, and neither is preferable for a starting NFL QB.
Whether the team moves on from Getsy or replaces Minshew and decides to live and die by O'Connell, something has to change with this offense.