Instant reactions to Raiders' blowout loss vs. Broncos
By Levi Dombro
Las Vegas needs to get healthy
There is no simple fix for this; injuries are a delicate and dynamic thing.
But still, the Raiders have to find a way to stay healthier if they want to be a competitive team down the stretch of the season.
Today, the offense was missing their starting RB, starting RT, and one of their starting TEs. Kolton Miller is also playing through injury, and is performing like it.
The defense lost starting DE Malcolm Koonce and SS Marcus Epps for the season, and was also missing starting LB Divine Deablo and his replacement, LB Luke Masterson.
Rookie DBs Decamerion Richardson and Trey Taylor are yet to take the field for the Silver and Black as well.
Not to mention, star DT Christian Wilkins left Sunday's game with a foot injury.
The injury report during the Week 5 practice period looked like a novel, so it's common knowledge that there are multiple players who are playing despite being banged up and dealing with tweaks and bruises.
Getting healthy may not solve all their problems, but it would be a start.