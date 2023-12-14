Is Davante Adams playing tonight? (Latest injury update for Chargers vs. Raiders in NFL Week 15)
The latest injury update for Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams in Week 15.
By Peter Dewey
The Las Vegas Raiders have listed star wideout Davante Adams as questionable for their Thursday Night Football matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders.
Adams, who is dealing with an illness, has been held under 100 receiving yards in every game since Sept. 24 of this season. The Raiders’ inconsistent play at quarterback has not helped the star wideout succeed.
Las Vegas has a winnable game in Week 15 against the Chargers, but after scoring zero points in Week 14, the team needs Adams to be on the field this week.
Here’s the latest on his injury for this game:
Davante Adams injury status for Week 15 vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Adams is listed as questionable for Week 15 against the Chargers with an illness.
Best Davante Adams prop bet for Week 15 vs. Chargers
Davante Adams OVER 6.5 receptions
It’s hard to bet any Adams props right now since Aidan O’Connell and the Raiders quarterbacks have been so inconsistent, but I’ll take a shot on his receptions prop against a weak Chargers defense.
Adams, despite having just 53 yards last week, did make seven catches for the second time in three outings.
He’s cleared this number five times in his last 11 games, and at even money, he’s worth a shot to go OVER this prop in a game that Las Vegas should win with several key Chargers out of the lineup.
If you want to get in on the action, you should place your bets at FanDuel Sportsbook. If you click the link below to sign up for an account, you'll receive $150 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager!
Bet on the Raiders at FanDuel now!
Davante Adams injury history
- Sept. 2015: Pedal Ankle Sprain/Pull – missed three games
- Oct. 2016: Concussion – did not miss a game
- Jan. 2016: Knee MCL Sprain Grade 2 – missed playoff game
- Dec. 2017: Concussion – missed final two games
- Sept. 2019: Pedal Toe Sprain – missed four games
- Sept. 2020: Thigh Hamstring Strain Grade 2 – missed two games
- Nov. 2020: Ankle – did not miss a game
When is Davante Adams coming back?
Adams is listed as questionable, but he should have a chance to play in Week 15 against the Chargers despite dealing with an illness.
If he can’t go, Adams’ next chance to play will come in Week 16 against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Las Vegas Raiders remaining opponents
- Kansas City Chiefs, Monday, Dec. 25
- Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 31
- Denver Broncos, Sunday, Jan. 7
Las Vegas Raiders injury report
- Maxx Crosby – questionable
- Adam Butler – questionable
- Davante Adams – questionable
- Josh Jacobs – questionable
- Brandon Facyson – questionable
- Kolton Miller – out
- Andre James – out
Los Angeles Chargers injury report
- Keenan Allen – out
- Justin Herbert – out
- Deane Leonard – out
- Amen Ogbongbemiga – questionable
- Otito Ogbonnia – questionable
- Josh Palmer – questionable
- Donald Parham – questionable
- Nick Williams – questionable
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here.