Is it time for Raiders fans to panic about QB?
By Austin Boyd
This has been possibly the most interesting Raiders training camp in the last decade. That's because the team has no clue who is the starter at quarterback. Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell have been battling things out but neither has done anything to suggest that they've earned the job.
In fact, it's starting to look like the Raiders could be in trouble. As our Levi Dombro just recently detailed in a column, Monday was a horrific practice for the two quarterbacks as they both threw multiple interceptions. Tuesday's practice didn't go any better as Minshew and O'Connell continued to throw picks.
Training camp is ending and the two quarterbacks are still struggling. That's a major cause for concern. Now, you could look at this and think that maybe the Raiders defense is just that good. They had a top-10 scoring defense last year and added star defensive tackle Christian Wilkins.
The Raiders should have another top-10 defense this season. That said, you'd like to at least see fewer turnovers from the quarterbacks. The team decided to roll with O'Connell and Minshew because they've shown that they can take care of the ball in the past.
Even if the two quarterbacks are better than what they're showing in training camp, this is clearly a major problem for the Raiders. They might have the worst quarterback room in the NFL. I'd still say the Denver Broncos are worse off but the Raiders are almost certainly bottom-five at the position.
This is a quarterback-driven league. Even if the Raiders have the No. 1 defense in the NFL, their ceiling is likely an early playoff exit with Minshew or O'Connell at the helm. In hindsight, the Raiders should've been more aggressive in adding a quarterback.
Perhaps they could've made a run at Kirk Cousins or could've traded up for J.J. McCarthy or Michael Penix Jr. Any of those moves would've been risky but at least the Raiders would've had some hope at the position.
Another problem is that the team is probably too good to end up with a top-10 pick in the draft, which will continue to make it difficult to get a quarterback. The Raiders could consider making a run at Dak Prescott next offseason or perhaps the Arizona Cardinals will end up with the No. 1 pick and is willing to trade Kyler Murray.
None of these are guaranteed to even be options so the Raiders could be in a bind. Luckily for the team, there aren't as many teams that need a young quarterback in 2025. That could open up the door for Las Vegas to move up in the draft and land the signal caller of the future.
The Raiders don't really have a choice. They have to go all-in on a franchise quarterback next offseason or they're just wasting Maxx Crosby and Davante Adams' time. Until they can find a franchise quarterback, this team isn't going anywhere.
It's not time to panic quite yet but there is very little reason to be hopeful for the Raiders to have a great offense in 2024.