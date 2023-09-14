Is Jakobi Meyers playing this week? (Latest injury update for Raiders vs. Bills in NFL Week 2)
The latest injury update on Las Vegas Raiders receiver Jakobi Meyers.
By Peter Dewey
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers had a huge debut in Week 1, catching two touchdown passes in the team’s win over the Denver Broncos, but he may not be able to suit up in Week 2.
The Raiders take on the Bills in Week 2, but Meyers remains in concussion protocol after he was injured at the end of the Denver game. He did not practice on Wednesday.
If Meyers sits, the Raiders are going to need to turn elsewhere on offense, alongside Davante Adams – who also sat on Wednesday with a foot injury.
Jakobi Meyers injury status for Week 2 game against Buffalo Bills
Jakobi Meyers is in concussion protocol and did not practice on Wednesday. His status is in question for Week 2 against the Bills.
Best Raiders prop bet target with Jakobi Meyers’ status in question
Davante Adams anytime touchdown scorer
Adams is one of the best wideouts in all of football, but he took a bit of a backseat in Week 1 since he was dealing with Broncos star cornerback Patrick Surtain II.
If Meyers sits in Week 2, Adams may get all the targets he can handle for the Raiders. Adams still made six catches in Week 1, and he caught 14 scores in Josh McDaniels’ offense last season.
He’s a terrific bet to score if Meyers sits.
When is Jakobi Meyers coming back?
Meyers could play in Week 2, but he's facing an uphill battle since he's in concussion protocol. The Raiders wideout would have a chance to play in Week 3 against the Pittsburgh Steelers if he misses Sunday's game.
Jakobi Meyers injury history
Jakobi Meyers has been relatively healthy in his NFL career, but a concussion is something the Raiders need to be extremely cautious with.
- Sept. 2018: Pedal Ankle Sprain Grade 2 – missed two games
- Sept. 2022: Knee Strain Grade 1 – missed two games
- Dec. 2022: Concussion – missed rest of game vs. Buffalo
- Sept. 2023: Concussion – suffered in fourth quarter vs. Broncos
Las Vegas Raiders next 5 opponents
- Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Sept. 24
- Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Oct. 1
- Green Bay Packers, Monday, Oct. 9
- New England Patriots, Sunday, Oct. 15
- Chicago Bears, Sunday, Oct. 22
Las Vegas injury report
- Davane Adams – DNP Wednesday
- Jakobi Meyers – DNP Wednesday
- Chandler Jones – DNP Wednesday
- Tre’von Moehrig – DNP Wednesday
- DeAndre Carter – DNP Wednesday
- Jimmy Garoppolo – Limited Wednesday
- Jordan Meredith – Limited Wednesday
Buffalo Bills injury report
- Mitch Morse – Full Participation on Wednesday
