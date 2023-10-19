Is Jimmy Garoppolo playing this week? (Latest injury update for Raiders vs. Bears in NFL Week 7)
The latest injury report for Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.
By Peter Dewey
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo did not practice on Wednesday due to his neck injury that he suffered in Week 6 against the New England Patriots.
Garoppolo was replaced by Brian Hoyer in that game, and the veteran led the Raiders to a win to move to 3-3 on the season.
Hoyer or Aidan O’Connell may be called upon in Week 7 with Garoppolo potentially facing an uphill battle to suit up.
Jimmy Garoppolo injury status for Week 7 game vs. Chicago Bears
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport called it a “challenge” for Garoppolo to be able to suit up to face the Bears in Week 7.
Best bet to place for Raiders vs. Bears in NFL Week 7
With the Bears already listing Justin Fields as doubtful and Jimmy G trending in the wrong direction, the UNDER is the best bet to make in a game that could feature multiple backup quarterbacks.
The Raiders quietly possess a top 10 defense in yards per play allowed this season, and the Bears also have injuries in their running back room with Khalil Herbert on injured reserve.
Plus, Chicago scored just 13 points last week and has Tyson Bagent set to lead its offense. I’ll expect a low-scoring affair if Jimmy G misses Week 7.
Jimmy Garoppolo injury history
- Sept. 2018: Knee ACL Tear Grade 3 – missed rest of season
- Sept. 2020: Pedal Ankle (high) Sprain Grade 3 – missed two games
- Nov. 2020: Pedal Ankle (high) Sprain Grade 3 – missed rest of season
- Oct. 2021: Leg Calf Strain – missed one game
- Dec. 2021: Hand Thumb Fracture
- Dec. 2021: Hand Thumb Torn Ligament
- Dec. 2022: Pedal Foot Fracture – missed rest of season
- Oct. 2023: Concussion – missed one game
When is Jimmy Garoppolo coming back?
If Garoppolo is unable to play in Week 7, his next chance to return would come in Week 8 against the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football.
Las Vegas Raiders next 5 opponents
- Detroit Lions, Monday, Oct. 30
- New York Giants, Sunday, Nov. 5
- New York Jets, Sunday, Nov. 12
- Miami Dolphins, Sunday Nov. 19
- Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Nov. 26
Las Vegas Raiders injury report
Chicago Bears injury report
