Is Josh Jacobs playing tonight? (Latest injury update for Chargers vs. Raiders in NFL Week 15)
The latest injury update for Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs in Week 15.
By Peter Dewey
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs is listed as questionable for the team’s Week 15 game against the Los Angeles Chargers with a knee/quad injury.
Jacobs suffered the injury in Week 14 against the Minnesota Vikings, and he did not participate in practice this week.
With Jacobs’ status truly up in the air, fantasy owners and bettors may want to have a backup plan in place ahead of Thursday’s matchup.
Josh Jacobs injury status for Week 15 game vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Jacobs is officially listed as questionable for Week 15, but the Raiders running back did not participate in practice this week.
Best Josh Jacobs prop bet for Week 15 vs. Chargers
Josh Jacobs anytime touchdown scorer
If Jacobs plays, it appears he could be in line for a big role, according to Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce.
The Chargers are one of the worst defenses in the NFL, allowing 4.2 yards per carry and 14 rushing touchdowns on the season. After the Raiders struggled in Week 14 to score (they had zero points), I imagine they’ll look to Jacobs and Davante Adams early and often in this game.
If Jacobs plays, there’s a chance he could be limited too, so I’d rather take a touchdown prop than yardages.
Josh Jacobs injury history
- Aug. 2017: Thigh Hamstring Strain Grade 2 – missed two games
- Dec. 2019: Shoulder Clavicle Fracture – missed final two games of season
- Nov. 2020: Pedal Ankle Sprain Grade 2 – missed one game
- Sept. 2021: Pedal Ankle Sprain/Pull – missed two games
- Sept. 2021: Pedal Toe Sprain – missed two games
- OCt. 2021: Chest Rib Bruise – did not miss time
When is Josh Jacobs coming back?
Jacobs (questionable) has a chance to play in Week 15.
If he’s unable to go, the Raiders running back would have 11 days off before the team’s Christmas Day game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Las Vegas Raiders remaining opponents
- Kansas City Chiefs, Monday, Dec. 25
- Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 31
- Denver Broncos, Sunday, Jan. 7
Las Vegas Raiders injury report
- Maxx Crosby – questionable
- Adam Butler – questionable
- Davante Adams – questionable
- Josh Jacobs – questionable
- Brandon Facyson – questionable
- Kolton Miller – out
- Andre James – out
Los Angeles Chargers injury report
- Keenan Allen – out
- Justin Herbert – out
- Deane Leonard – out
- Amen Ogbongbemiga – questionable
- Otito Ogbonnia – questionable
- Josh Palmer – questionable
- Donald Parham – questionable
- Nick Williams – questionable
